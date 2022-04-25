First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.14 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FR. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

FR stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

