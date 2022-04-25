First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

FEI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 226,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

