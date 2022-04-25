First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 318,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

