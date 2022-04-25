FirstEnergy (FE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. The company has installed new EV charging units in Maryland and aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Improving economic conditions in its service territories will boost demand from the commercial and industrial group. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, FE still has certain coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

Shares of FE traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after acquiring an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

