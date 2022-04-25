Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

