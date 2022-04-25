Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
About Fiserv (Get Rating)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.