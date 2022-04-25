Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $68.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

