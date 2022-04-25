Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 71,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,942. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.