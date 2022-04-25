Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 71,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,942. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.