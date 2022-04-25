Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PFD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.