Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,064. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.