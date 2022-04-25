Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PFO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 20,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,064. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
