Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 20,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,064. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

