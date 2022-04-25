Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

FFC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 212,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

