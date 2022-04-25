Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.83. 31,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,354. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

