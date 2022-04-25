Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

