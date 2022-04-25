Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLS opened at $34.92 on Monday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

