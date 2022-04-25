FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FMC opened at $132.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FMC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

