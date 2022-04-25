Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 135,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $9,145,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $6,243,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.