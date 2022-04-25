Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

F opened at $15.13 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.2% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

