Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,093. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.