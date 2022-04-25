Fortis (FTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fortis (TSE: FTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

4/19/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

4/13/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

4/12/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

3/15/2022 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$57.00.

Shares of FTS traded down C$1.03 on Monday, reaching C$63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$54.32 and a twelve month high of C$65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.08 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.99.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 in the last 90 days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

