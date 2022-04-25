Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

