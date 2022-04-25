Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, its operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

4/12/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

4/5/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $84.00.

3/30/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/21/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/4/2022 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FBHS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,795. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

