Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 2nd (NASDAQ:FRLAU)

Fortune Rise Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 2nd. Fortune Rise Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:FRLAU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.