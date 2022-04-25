Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Forward Air by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.