freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($24.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.46) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.52 ($26.37).

Shares of FRA:FNTN remained flat at $€26.04 ($28.00) during trading on Monday. 386,240 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.56. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

