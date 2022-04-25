freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €27.50 ($29.57) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.52 ($26.37).

FRA FNTN remained flat at $€26.04 ($28.00) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,240 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.30 and a 200-day moving average of €23.56. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

