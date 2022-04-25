Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00.

3/10/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

