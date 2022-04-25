Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

FCX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 400,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

