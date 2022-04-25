Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.22.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

