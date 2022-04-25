Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.48 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.22.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
