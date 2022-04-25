Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Freshpet stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.42. 1,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,239. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

