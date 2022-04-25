Fresnillo (FRES) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (LON: FRES):
- 4/20/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($15.29) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.11) to GBX 800 ($10.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.76) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.31) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.19) price target on the stock.
FRES stock traded down GBX 17.79 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 752.21 ($9.79). The stock had a trading volume of 819,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,999. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 739.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.
