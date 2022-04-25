Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,886. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

