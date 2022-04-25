FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $21.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

