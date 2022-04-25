fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

FUBO stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $701.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

