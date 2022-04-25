Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.37 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 5.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

