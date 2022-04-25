FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MT. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.33 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

