FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01).

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$94.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82.

In other news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

