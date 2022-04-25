FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.75.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.85.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$20.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$23.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.57.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

