FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $12.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $67.37 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 113.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

