FY2022 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Increased by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Advantage Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.