FY2022 EPS Estimates for Benefitfocus, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30).

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $73,276.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

