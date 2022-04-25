FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.69.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 741,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

