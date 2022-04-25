FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Cut by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

