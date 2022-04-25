FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

