FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Raised by Analyst

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter.
KEL stock opened at C$6.51 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149.
About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
