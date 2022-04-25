FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lloyds Banking Group plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 858,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

