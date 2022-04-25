FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Lifted by Analyst

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

