FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut by SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,371. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.