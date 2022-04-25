FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Lifted by Stifel Firstegy

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.26. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

About Pason Systems (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

