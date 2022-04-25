FY2022 EPS Estimates for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Perpetual Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.95.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
