FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Raised by Analyst

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.21 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,444,064.84. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,042,401.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,122 shares of company stock worth $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

